The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) will face the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on NEC Front Row.

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

  • Anthony Dell'Orso: 15.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alex Kotov: 5.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Mason Grant: 5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

  • Cam Gregory: 13.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Eli Wilborn: 7.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Bobby Rosenberger III: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aaron Talbert: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gestin Liberis: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank
345th 64.5 Points Scored 66.5 326th
176th 70.6 Points Allowed 61.5 14th
303rd 33.4 Rebounds 32.6 324th
134th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 6.7 334th
323rd 5.6 3pt Made 5.8 310th
304th 11.4 Assists 12.5 249th
279th 13.1 Turnovers 12.2 212th

