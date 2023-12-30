Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) will try to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row
Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Campbell Moneyline
|Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline
Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends
- Campbell has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Fighting Camels games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.
- Saint Francis (PA) has compiled a 6-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- Red Flash games have hit the over just twice this season.
