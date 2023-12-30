The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) will host the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) after losing three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Campbell Stats Insights

  • This season, the Fighting Camels have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have hit.
  • In games Campbell shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 334th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash sit at 302nd.
  • The Fighting Camels put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Red Flash allow (71.0).
  • Campbell is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

  • Campbell averages 76.1 points per game at home, compared to 51.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 24.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Fighting Camels are ceding 3.8 fewer points per game (61.5) than when playing on the road (65.3).
  • In home games, Campbell is draining 2.1 more treys per game (6.6) than away from home (4.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to on the road (22.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Pfeiffer W 88-59 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Saint Augustine's W 97-48 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/18/2023 Morgan State W 83-76 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena
1/4/2024 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.