For bracketology analysis on Campbell and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Campbell ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 117

Campbell's best wins

On November 24, Campbell registered its signature win of the season, a 70-61 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 193) in the RPI rankings. Christabel Ezumah, in that signature victory, recorded a team-high 20 points with eight rebounds and two assists. Svenia Nurenberg also played a part with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

74-61 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 267/RPI) on December 5

68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 268/RPI) on November 9

60-46 over Morgan State (No. 289/RPI) on November 23

70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 342/RPI) on November 18

Campbell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Camels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Campbell gets the benefit of the 25th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Camels' 18 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.

In terms of Campbell's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Campbell's next game

Matchup: Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Campbell Camels

Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Campbell Camels Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

