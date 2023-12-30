There are two games featuring a CAA team on Saturday in college basketball action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Stony Brook Seawolves at Cornell Big Red 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Elon Phoenix at High Point Panthers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 -

Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!