How to Watch Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Warhawks allow to opponents.
- Appalachian State has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 15th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank 87th.
- The 79.6 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 6.3 more points than the Warhawks allow (73.3).
- Appalachian State is 6-1 when scoring more than 73.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Appalachian State put up 74.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged in away games (66.5).
- When playing at home, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.5 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (67.7).
- At home, Appalachian State drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than on the road (7.6). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Queens
|W 93-81
|Curry Arena
|12/16/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 80-59
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 76-63
|Tarlton Complex
|12/30/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.