For bracketology insights around Appalachian State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Appalachian State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Appalachian State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-0 NR NR 44

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State's best wins

Appalachian State notched its signature win of the season on December 3 by registering a 69-64 victory over the Auburn Tigers, a top 50 team in the RPI. Myles Tate led the way versus Auburn, compiling 18 points. Next on the team was Terence Harcum with 12 points.

Next best wins

86-56 over UNC Wilmington (No. 82/RPI) on November 21

72-61 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 97/RPI) on November 29

78-58 at home over Austin Peay (No. 206/RPI) on November 26

93-81 on the road over Queens (No. 231/RPI) on December 13

80-59 over Gardner-Webb (No. 277/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Appalachian State has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Mountaineers have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Appalachian State has drawn the 259th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

In terms of the Mountaineers' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.

Glancing at App State's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Appalachian State's next game

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Appalachian State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.