Saturday's contest at Cajundome has the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-65 victory for Louisiana, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mountaineers' most recent game on Thursday ended in an 81-78 victory against Mercer.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 66, Appalachian State 65

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers' best win this season came in a 77-73 victory against the Charleston (SC) Cougars on December 5.

The Mountaineers have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Appalachian State has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 190) on December 5

71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 216) on November 6

81-78 at home over Mercer (No. 240) on December 21

68-63 over Furman (No. 266) on November 23

71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 291) on November 11

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

18.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%

7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG% Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 28.2 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

7.2 PTS, 28.2 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41) Mariah Frazier: 4.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers put up 70.5 points per game (116th in college basketball) while giving up 72 per outing (309th in college basketball). They have a -16 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

At home the Mountaineers are scoring 75 points per game, seven more than they are averaging on the road (68).

At home Appalachian State is allowing 70 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than it is on the road (78.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.