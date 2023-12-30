The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Svechnikov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Svechnikov has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Canadiens 3 3 0 16:07 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:33 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:58 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:32 Home W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

