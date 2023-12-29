The Texas Longhorns (9-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. UNC Greensboro matchup.

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline UNC Greensboro Moneyline FanDuel Texas (-14.5) 143.5 -1600 +860

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Betting Trends

UNC Greensboro has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

Longhorns games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

