Friday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (9-2) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) clashing at Moody Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-67 win for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 81, UNC Greensboro 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-13.7)

Texas (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Texas has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season, while UNC Greensboro is 3-6-0. The Longhorns have hit the over in five games, while Spartans games have gone over seven times.

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +145 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.1 points per game. They're putting up 82 points per game, 47th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.9 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball.

The 38.9 rebounds per game UNC Greensboro accumulates rank 88th in the country, four more than the 34.9 its opponents collect.

UNC Greensboro knocks down 10.5 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), two more than its opponents.

UNC Greensboro has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (17th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 10.4 it forces (311th in college basketball).

