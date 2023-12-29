UNC Asheville vs. UAB: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 29
The UAB Blazers (7-5) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6), winners of three straight as well. The Blazers are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, December 29, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 147.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UNC Asheville vs. UAB Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UAB
|-6.5
|147.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- UNC Asheville has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 147.5 points.
- The average over/under for UNC Asheville's matchups this season is 155.2, 7.7 more points than this game's total.
- UNC Asheville are 1-7-0 against the spread this year.
- UNC Asheville has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.
- UNC Asheville has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
UNC Asheville vs. UAB Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|7
|70%
|76.4
|157.8
|75.2
|149
|147.8
|UNC Asheville
|7
|87.5%
|81.4
|157.8
|73.8
|149
|152.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs score an average of 81.4 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 75.2 the Blazers give up.
- When it scores more than 75.2 points, UNC Asheville is 1-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UNC Asheville vs. UAB Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|4-6-0
|0-3
|8-2-0
|UNC Asheville
|1-7-0
|0-1
|5-3-0
UNC Asheville vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UAB
|UNC Asheville
|17-2
|Home Record
|13-0
|7-5
|Away Record
|10-6
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.6
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.9
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.