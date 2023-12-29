How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (7-5) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The Bulldogs have also taken three games in a row.
UNC Asheville vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.4% from the field, which equals what the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, UNC Asheville has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.4% from the field.
- The Blazers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 114th.
- The Bulldogs' 81.4 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 75.2 the Blazers allow.
- UNC Asheville has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 75.2 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNC Asheville averaged 79.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.9.
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 63.4 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.9).
- At home, UNC Asheville knocked down 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 79-75
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 76-63
|Tarlton Complex
|12/23/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 79-70
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/3/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
