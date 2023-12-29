The UAB Blazers (7-5) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The Bulldogs have also taken three games in a row.

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.4% from the field, which equals what the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, UNC Asheville has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.4% from the field.

The Blazers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 114th.

The Bulldogs' 81.4 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 75.2 the Blazers allow.

UNC Asheville has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 75.2 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNC Asheville averaged 79.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.9.

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 63.4 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.9).

At home, UNC Asheville knocked down 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).

