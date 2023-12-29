The Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier included, take the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rozier, in his most recent game (December 28 loss against the Lakers), produced 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Let's look at Rozier's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.6 22.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.0 Assists 7.5 7.2 7.7 PRA -- 33.6 34.4 PR -- 26.4 26.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Rozier's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Suns

Rozier has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 8.4 per game, which account for 13.6% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.1 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 16th in the league, giving up 114.5 points per contest.

The Suns give up 41.1 rebounds per game, ranking third in the league.

The Suns concede 25.1 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Terry Rozier vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 38 20 6 5 3 0 0 1/24/2023 36 19 4 5 4 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.