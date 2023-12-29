Surry County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Surry County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Starmount High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Airy High School at West Stokes High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galax High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Surry High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.