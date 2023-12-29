North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 29
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) are heavy favorites (-32.5) as they try to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Dean Smith Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|North Carolina
|-32.5
|151.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- North Carolina's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points seven times.
- The average total in North Carolina's contests this year is 159, 7.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Tar Heels have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- North Carolina's .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Charleston Southern's .333 mark (3-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Carolina
|7
|70%
|84.5
|156.3
|74.5
|148.1
|152.6
|Charleston Southern
|1
|11.1%
|71.8
|156.3
|73.6
|148.1
|142.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends
- The Tar Heels average 84.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 73.6 the Buccaneers give up.
- North Carolina is 5-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 73.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Carolina
|5-5-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|Charleston Southern
|3-6-0
|0-0
|3-6-0
North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Carolina
|Charleston Southern
|12-3
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-12
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.7
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.