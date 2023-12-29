The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) welcome in the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Tar Heels' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Charleston Southern has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

A total of four Buccaneers games this season have gone over the point total.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), North Carolina is 12th-best in the country. It is way below that, 19th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Tar Heels' national championship odds have decreased from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +3000, the 41st-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

