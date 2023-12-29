North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) welcome in the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Charleston Southern Moneyline
North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends
- North Carolina has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Tar Heels' 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Charleston Southern has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- A total of four Buccaneers games this season have gone over the point total.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), North Carolina is 12th-best in the country. It is way below that, 19th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Tar Heels' national championship odds have decreased from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +3000, the 41st-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.