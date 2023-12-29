How to Watch North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) hope to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- In games North Carolina shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Tar Heels are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 290th.
- The Tar Heels put up 10.9 more points per game (84.5) than the Buccaneers allow (73.6).
- North Carolina is 8-3 when scoring more than 73.6 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively North Carolina performed better in home games last year, averaging 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game in away games.
- The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, North Carolina performed better at home last season, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in away games.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
