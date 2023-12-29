The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) hope to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACCN

The Tar Heels make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

In games North Carolina shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 290th.

The Tar Heels put up 10.9 more points per game (84.5) than the Buccaneers allow (73.6).

North Carolina is 8-3 when scoring more than 73.6 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively North Carolina performed better in home games last year, averaging 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game in away games.

The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, North Carolina performed better at home last season, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in away games.

