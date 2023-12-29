New Hanover County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in New Hanover County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hobbton High School at Coastal Christian High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern Homeschool Sports at Heide Trask Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:32 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.