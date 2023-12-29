Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mallard Creek High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 29

Charlotte, NC

Start at Lake Norman Christian School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29

Greensboro, NC

Hickory Ridge High School at Victory Christian Center School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29

Charlotte, NC

Gaston Christian School at Northside Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29

Charlotte, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA

United Faith Christian Academy at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29

Charlotte, NC

Statesville High School at South Mecklenburg High School