Lee County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Lee County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.