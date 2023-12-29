Heading into a matchup with the Phoenix Suns (15-15), the Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 at Footprint Center.

The Hornets enter this contest on the heels of a 133-112 loss to the Lakers on Thursday. Miles Bridges totaled 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Hornets.

Hornets vs Suns Additional Info

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Gordon Hayward SF Out Calf 14.5 4.7 4.6 Mark Williams C Out Back 12.7 9.7 1.2

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Josh Okogie: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -15.5 231.5

