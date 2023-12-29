Guilford County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Guilford County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The College Preparatory Leadership Academy at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
