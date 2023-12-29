The Elon Phoenix (5-5) face the Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Elon vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Elon Players to Watch

TK Simpkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Max Mackinnon: 10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rob Higgins: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Sam Sherry: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK LA Pratt: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 18.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

9 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Ola Ajiboye: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Elon vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

Elon Rank Elon AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank 54th 81.8 Points Scored 67.8 310th 318th 78 Points Allowed 70 159th 193rd 36.5 Rebounds 36.1 210th 187th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9 193rd 67th 9 3pt Made 6.7 253rd 178th 13.7 Assists 12.1 274th 138th 11.4 Turnovers 11.1 113th

