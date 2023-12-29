The Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) will try to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Elon Phoenix (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Elon vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Elon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Phoenix have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.
  • In games Elon shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Phoenix are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 240th.
  • The Phoenix record 10.2 more points per game (80.4) than the Beacons give up (70.2).
  • Elon is 6-3 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Elon has performed better in home games this year, averaging 98.0 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game in road games.
  • In 2023-24, the Phoenix are giving up 70.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 84.0.
  • At home, Elon is making 2.0 more threes per game (8.8) than away from home (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 82-73 Greensboro Coliseum
12/15/2023 Bridgewater (VA) W 104-70 Schar Center
12/22/2023 @ South Carolina L 70-43 Colonial Life Arena
12/29/2023 Valparaiso - Schar Center
1/4/2024 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena
1/6/2024 N.C. A&T - Schar Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.