Friday's contest features the Elon Phoenix (6-6) and the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) squaring off at Schar Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-71 victory for Elon according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Elon vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Elon, North Carolina

Venue: Schar Center

Elon vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 73, Valparaiso 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-2.6)

Elon (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Elon's record against the spread this season is 4-5-0, and Valparaiso's is 6-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Phoenix are 7-2-0 and the Beacons are 2-9-0.

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix's +45 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.4 points per game (69th in college basketball) while giving up 76.7 per outing (305th in college basketball).

Elon wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It collects 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 201st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.8 per contest.

Elon hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Phoenix average 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (76th in college basketball), and give up 95.8 points per 100 possessions (308th in college basketball).

Elon has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (174th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.1 (274th in college basketball).

