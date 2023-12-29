The East Carolina Pirates (7-5) square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Pirates have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have knocked down.
  • East Carolina is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 59th.
  • The Pirates put up 74.5 points per game, seven more points than the 67.5 the Buccaneers allow.
  • East Carolina is 6-2 when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • East Carolina posted 72.2 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 63 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Pirates were better at home last year, allowing 69.6 points per game, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
  • East Carolina drained 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 South Carolina L 68-62 Minges Coliseum
12/14/2023 Florida L 70-65 RP Funding Center
12/20/2023 Delaware State W 79-50 Minges Coliseum
12/29/2023 East Tennessee State - Minges Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
1/7/2024 Tulsa - Minges Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.