Friday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (7-5) and East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) going head-to-head at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Carolina, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 73, East Tennessee State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-5.4)

East Carolina (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

East Carolina's record against the spread so far this season is 5-6-0, while East Tennessee State's is 5-5-0. A total of five out of the Pirates' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Buccaneers' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other AAC Predictions

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (122nd in college basketball).

East Carolina is 183rd in the nation at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's three more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

East Carolina connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) at a 32.3% rate (234th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc.

The Pirates rank 140th in college basketball by averaging 97 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 175th in college basketball, allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions.

East Carolina has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (70th in college basketball action), 2.6 fewer than the 13 it forces on average (108th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.