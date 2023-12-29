How to Watch Charlotte vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stetson Hatters (7-6) will welcome in the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Charlotte vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Hatters allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Hatters are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the 49ers sit at 336th.
- The 49ers record 68.1 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 69.8 the Hatters allow.
- Charlotte is 2-2 when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charlotte posted 70.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 64.6 points per contest.
- The 49ers surrendered 61.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.7).
- In home games, Charlotte averaged 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (8.9). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (39.2%).
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Duke
|L 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 64-56
|Robins Center
|12/22/2023
|Greensboro
|W 91-44
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/2/2024
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
