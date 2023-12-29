The Stetson Hatters (7-6) will welcome in the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charlotte Stats Insights

  • The 49ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Hatters allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Hatters are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the 49ers sit at 336th.
  • The 49ers record 68.1 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 69.8 the Hatters allow.
  • Charlotte is 2-2 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charlotte posted 70.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 64.6 points per contest.
  • The 49ers surrendered 61.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.7).
  • In home games, Charlotte averaged 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (8.9). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (39.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Duke L 80-56 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 @ Richmond L 64-56 Robins Center
12/22/2023 Greensboro W 91-44 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/29/2023 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center
1/2/2024 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
1/6/2024 Florida Atlantic - Dale F. Halton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.