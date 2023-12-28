Yadkin County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Yadkin County, North Carolina today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yadkin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Starmount High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.