Thursday's college basketball lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Harvard Crimson and the Rhode Island Rams.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Alabama State Hornets vs. Miami Hurricanes

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Location: Coral Gables, Florida

How to Watch Alabama State vs. Miami (FL)

TV: ACC Network X

Harvard Crimson vs. Rhode Island Rams

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Thomas F. Ryan Center Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

How to Watch Harvard vs. Rhode Island

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Tennessee State Tigers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Gentry Complex

Gentry Complex Location: Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State

Little Rock Trojans vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Hooper Eblen Arena Location: Cookeville, Tennessee

How to Watch Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech

Coppin State Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Location: Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Duke

TV: ACC Network X

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Kennesaw State Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KSU Convocation Center

KSU Convocation Center Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Kennesaw State

Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Pittsburgh

TV: ACC Network X

Columbia Lions vs. San Francisco Dons

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

War Memorial Gymnasium Location: San Francisco, California

How to Watch Columbia vs. San Francisco

Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Portland State Vikings

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Pamplin Sports Center

Pamplin Sports Center Location: Portland, Maine

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Portland State

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

UCR Student Recreation Center Location: Riverside, California

How to Watch UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside