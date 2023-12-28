Wake County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanderson High School at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham Academy at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
