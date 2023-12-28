The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Teuvo Teravainen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

  • Teravainen has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • On the power play, Teravainen has accumulated four goals and three assists.
  • He has a 17.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 109 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:15 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 13:13 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:09 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:20 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:37 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

