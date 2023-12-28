Terry Rozier and his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 113-104 loss to the Clippers (his most recent action) Rozier posted 18 points and seven assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Rozier, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.9 23.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.0 Assists 6.5 7.1 7.6 PRA -- 33.7 34.8 PR -- 26.6 27.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.8



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 13.5% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 14.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Rozier's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Hornets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.3.

The Lakers give up 114.6 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 14 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Terry Rozier vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 35 27 2 4 3 0 0 12/23/2022 38 23 4 6 5 1 2

