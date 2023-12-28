Pitt County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Pitt County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at D.H. Conley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.