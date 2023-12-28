New Hanover County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you live in New Hanover County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeastern Homeschool Sports at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heide Trask Senior High School at Coastal Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:32 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
