If you live in New Hanover County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southeastern Homeschool Sports at Hobbton High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28

4:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Teachey, NC

Teachey, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Heide Trask Senior High School at Coastal Christian High School