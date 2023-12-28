The Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature the Kansas State Wildcats hitting the field against the NC State Wolfpack on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Kansas State has the 31st-ranked defense this season (21.2 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best with 37.8 points per game. In terms of total offense, NC State ranks 97th in the FBS (346.3 total yards per game) and 26th defensively (323.5 total yards allowed per game).

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

NC State vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 5:45 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Venue: Camping World Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

NC State vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

NC State Kansas State 346.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.3 (40th) 323.5 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (50th) 150.1 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.9 (14th) 196.3 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.4 (51st) 14 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (11th) 24 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (25th)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,619 yards on 146-of-234 passing with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 544 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Kevin Concepcion has 767 receiving yards (63.9 per game) on 64 catches and 10 touchdowns while collecting 297 rushing yards on 38 attempts.

Keyon Lesane has put together a 247-yard season so far. He's caught 28 passes on 46 targets.

Bradley Rozner has racked up 208 reciving yards (17.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 2,643 yards passing for Kansas State, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 354 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 81 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 195 times for a team-high 1,075 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 125 times for 651 yards (54.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's team-high 676 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 75 targets) with six touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 53 receptions totaling 589 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayce Brown has been the target of 40 passes and racked up 22 catches for 385 yards, an average of 32.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

