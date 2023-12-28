Mecklenburg County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Independence High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunter Huss High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Ridge High School at United Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding University High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
