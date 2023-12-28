Iredell County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Iredell County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Olin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
