The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5) at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes knocked off the Nashville Predators 5-2 in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Hurricanes have a 4-3-3 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 33 total goals (13 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 37.1%) while allowing 27 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-275)

Hurricanes (-275) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have gone 4-4-8 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 17-13-4.

Carolina is 6-5-2 (14 points) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes registered just one goal, they've finished 0-4-2 (two points).

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in 24 games (17-5-2, 36 points).

In the 12 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-5-0 record (14 points).

In the 27 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 15-9-3 (33 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 3-2-1 to record seven points.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 14th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.79 27th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.3 20th 3rd 33.9 Shots 29.3 26th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 33.6 29th 8th 24.35% Power Play % 17.65% 23rd 9th 82.73% Penalty Kill % 73.04% 28th

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

