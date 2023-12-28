Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - December 28
Currently, the Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5) at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tanner Pearson
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes' 110 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- Their goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens' 92 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- Montreal gives up 3.3 goals per game (109 total), which ranks 22nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -17, they are 28th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-275)
|Canadiens (+220)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.