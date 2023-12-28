Terry Rozier and Anthony Davis are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers meet at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (at 10:30 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Hornets vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -135) 6.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -118)

The 24.5-point over/under for Rozier on Thursday is 1.6 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than Thursday's over/under.

Rozier's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Thursday over/under.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +138) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 21.5-point over/under for Miles Bridges on Thursday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (19.8).

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 6.5.

Bridges has picked up 2.6 assists per game, 0.9 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

He has made 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -120) 13.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 25.2 points Davis has scored per game this season is 3.3 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (28.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (13.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).

LeBron James Props

Thursday's points prop for LeBron James is 27.5. That's 2.3 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 8.5.

James' assists average -- 7.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Thursday's over/under.

His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

