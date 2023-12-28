The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Charlotte is 5-11 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Hornets score only 4.4 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Lakers allow (114.6).

When it scores more than 114.6 points, Charlotte is 7-6.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (109.1) than on the road (111.5), but also give up fewer at home (119) than on the road (122.5).

Charlotte is allowing fewer points at home (119 per game) than on the road (122.5).

This season the Hornets are averaging fewer assists at home (24.9 per game) than on the road (25.2).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries