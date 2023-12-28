Hornets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.
Hornets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-13.5
|229.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 229.5 points in 16 of 28 games this season.
- The average over/under for Charlotte's outings this season is 230.8, 1.3 more points than this game's total.
- Charlotte's ATS record is 12-16-0 this year.
- The Hornets have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win six times (24%) in those contests.
- Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 13.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Hornets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Hornets Injury Report
|Lakers vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Hornets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|16
|51.6%
|114.1
|224.3
|114.6
|235.2
|229.5
|Hornets
|16
|57.1%
|110.2
|224.3
|120.6
|235.2
|229.2
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over three times.
- Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home (7-8-0) than away (5-8-0).
- The Hornets score just 4.4 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Lakers give up to opponents (114.6).
- Charlotte has put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 7-6 overall record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.
Hornets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|12-16
|0-0
|15-13
|Lakers
|13-18
|0-0
|16-15
Hornets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Hornets
|Lakers
|110.2
|114.1
|26
|17
|7-6
|8-3
|7-6
|9-2
|120.6
|114.6
|25
|17
|5-4
|8-5
|2-7
|11-2
