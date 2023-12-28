Duplin County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Duplin County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pender High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 8:35 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
