Duke vs. Coppin State December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (3-8) will meet the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.
Duke vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Duke Players to Watch
- Taina Mair: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ashlon Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reigan Richardson: 11.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Laila Lawrence: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Faith Blackstone: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mossi Staples: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Angel Jones: 11.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Colleen Bucknor: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
