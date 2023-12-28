Arizona vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Alamo Bowl
In this season's Alamo Bowl, the Arizona Wildcats are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the Oklahoma Sooners. the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 62.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Oklahoma matchup.
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-3.5)
|62.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-3.5)
|62.5
|-164
|+136
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a 9-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Oklahoma is 8-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Sooners have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Arizona & Oklahoma 2023 Futures Odds
|Arizona
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
