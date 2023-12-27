Vance County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Vance County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vance Charter School at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.