Union County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Union County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Cabarrus High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
