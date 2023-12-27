The Carolina Hurricanes, with Sebastian Aho, take the ice Wednesday versus the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Aho's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:54 per game on the ice, is +3.

In Aho's 31 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 20 of 31 games this year, Aho has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 31 games this year, Aho has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Aho has an implied probability of 64.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Aho having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 104 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 3 31 Points 1 13 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

